Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and FITE.

Coming soon...

On IWTV

Wrestling Open Episode 115 (Mar. 14, 8 pm ET)

NTPW Super Texas Contenders Series 4 (Mar. 14, 7:30 pm CT)

ESW Tough Luck (Mar. 15, 7 pm ET)

Wrestling Open at Sonia (Mar. 16, 3 pm ET)

ICW Homecoming 2 (Mar. 16, 6:45 pm ET)

Ego Pro From the Forge (Mar. 16, 6 pm CT)

Aminah Belmont & Missa Kate vs. Regan Lydale & Sierra Conan Lycan vs. Mike Hartenbower Colt Cabana vs. Frank the Clown (Arm Wrestling Match) Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Chico vs. Robbie Reeves vs. Sabin Gauge vs. Sorta Incredible Iverson vs. Trik Davis (Tracy Smothers Cruiserweight Classic) Solomon Tupu vs. Trevor Outlaw Koda Hernandez vs. Homicide (No Disqualification Match) August Matthews vs. Davey Bang

ICW-NHB Vol. 60 (Mar. 16, 8 pm ET)

Tommy Vendetta vs. ??? (Open Challenge) Chris Bradley vs. Kristian Ross Alec Price vs. Jimmy Lloyd Danny Demanto vs. Little Mean Kathleen Marcus Mathers vs. MM3 “Killdozer” Matt Tremont (c) vs. Otis Cogar (ICW-NHB American Deathmatch Championship) Ace Romero vs. Krule

On FITE

OVW March Mayhem (Mar. 16, 7 pm ET)

REVOLVER Ready or Not! (Mar. 16, 9 pm ET)

Jake Something vs. Madman Fulton Ace Austin vs. Rich Swann Marina Shafir vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (c) vs. Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Samuray Del Sol) (WR World Tag Team Championship) Gringo Loco vs. Jake Crist vs. Kevin Knight vs. Myron Reed vs. ??? vs. ??? (WR Remix Championship Scramble Match) Alex Shelley (c) vs. JT Dunn (WR World Championship) Red (Alex Colon, Killer Kelly, Ricky Shane Page, & Steve Maclin) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Masha Slamovich, Matthew Justice, & Steve “1 Called” Manders) (Elimination Games Match) Matt Cardona (Slammy) vs. Paul Walter Hauser (Emmy) (Emmy vs. Slammy Match)

ICW The Great Glesga’ Bash 2024 (Mar. 17, 3:30 pm ET)

Free matches here!

Chris Ridgeway vs. Danny Black vs. James Ellis vs. Mark Haskins

Black Taurus & Rey Escorpion vs. Dralistico & Rush

Bryce Cannon vs. Martin Stone

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.