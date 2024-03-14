Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- During a Q&A with fans on Twitter/X, Alexa Bliss reiterated that she plans to return to wrestling. Some are interpreting this tweet from the Ohio native as meaning she hopes or plans to be back for SummerSlam in Cleveland.
- All but two people who were on a list of WWE Hall of Fame inductees that was circulating online haven been officially announced for the 2024 class. Of the remaining names, Wrestling Observer’s WWE sources confirmed that The Rock’s grandmother Lia Maivia will be announced soon. Those same sources did not confirm the final name on the leaked list: Bray Wyatt.
- Speaking of The Rock, PW Insider says the Mark Kerr biopic he’s set to star in will film from May 1-Aug. 1 in Los Angeles, New Mexico, Tokyo & Vancouver. That will likely mean limit his WWE availability, and probably rule out doing anything physical.
- CM Punk attended this week’s NXT taping; Pro Wrestling & MMA News shared a picture of the injured WWE star seated behind staff and production equipment at the PC on Tuesday.
- While noting that WrestleMania and Money in the Bank have 7pm ET start times this year, PW Insider’s sources tell them WWE is considering moving all “domestic PPVs” to that earlier start time but hasn’t made a decision yet.
- The head of Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) confirmed to the Star-Tribune that they submitted a pitch for Minneapolis to host next year’s WrestleMania XLI.
- WrestleTix points out that WWE is going with a smaller than normal stage set-up for SmackDown, Money in the Bank, and NXT Heatwave in Toronto this July. This will allow them to get more than 18,000 people in Scotianank Arena’s reserved seats.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...