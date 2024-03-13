Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to Fightful Select, there was a change to the Gauntlet match on Raw this week. Originally, Bronson Reed was going to defeat Ricochet to start the match with Sami Zayn coming in and winning it all from there.

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez claimed “there have been moves regarding Brock Lesnar” and “there are movements to bring him back.” That doesn’t mean it will happen but there are those who could be attempting to make it happen.

For what it’s worth, PW Insider says all VIP signings at WWE’s “The World” event in Philadelphia for WrestleMania week are sold out except for Charlotte Flair’s session.

They also say at least one more Hall of Fame inductee is expected for this year’s class. There’s also been talk that Legacy inductees could return this year as well.

During a Monopoly Events Q&A, Mandy Rose claimed she’s not done with wrestling and could return if it was the right time.

Also from Monopoly Events, Shelton Benjamin said the door is open to signing with AEW. The expectation remains that he will end up there.

