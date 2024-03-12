Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- CJ Perry gave a statement to TMZ Sports for their story on her & Miro breaking up: “Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road.” TMZ noted that despite Perry’s confirmation of the couple’s split, neither of the AEW stars has filed for divorce yet.
- Checking on the reports of WWE adding Brock Lesnar back to their active roster page (some say he’d been moved to the alumni section after being implicated in the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit, others claim he was never moved), SEScoops’ sources say the creative team “has not heard anything new about [Lesnar]”.
- Per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sammy Guevara’s AEW suspension was handed down by the disciplinary committee for not ending his Rampage match with Jeff Hardy immediately after Hardy was evaluated for a head injury, and for using his GTH finisher (which involved a worked knee to the head) despite concern at the time that Hardy could have a concussion.
- The WON’s Dave Meltzer added that Guevara has his defenders backstage who say the issues with the finish of the Hardy match were the result of miscommunication between all involved.
- Tony Khan believes Kazuchika Okada “can be a major heel star on American wrestling TV” and made the decision to debut Okada as a heel with The Young Bucks before the former NJPW star even signed with the company. That according to a Fightful Select report that also says AEW considers The Elite’s segments on Dynamite & Collision last week to have been “a home run”.
- Sports Illustrated’s recent story on Okada’s arrival in AEW also says his heel debut was Tony Khan’s idea, and that Khan, The Bucks, Kenny Omega & Okada “all agreed that his run in AEW should start as a villain”.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...