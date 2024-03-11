TNA Sacrifice fallout: Mustafa Ali shares knowledge, Hammerstone is what champions are made of, more!

TNA Sacrifice (full results) stayed strong on top with Moose and Jordynne Grace retaining the TNA World Championship and Knockouts Championship respectively. The tag team scene was shuffled with new champions in Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards and Jody Threat & Dani Luna. The titleholders reflected on their success in fallout promos. Mustafa Ali, Nic Nemeth, and Alexander Hammerstone also chimed in with words of bravado.

The System are franchise players with Moose holding the TNA World Championship and Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards winning the TNA tag titles. They claim to be the most powerful group in TNA history. The System proceed to celebrate with beer while wearing nice suits.

Spitfire are the new Knockouts tag team champions. Jody Threat went into song for, “We Are the Champions,” but Dani Luna was playing along. Spitfire will take on all comers.

Mustafa Ali shared knowledge. Good men are not capable of achieving great things. To achieve great things, you need great men. Ali was pleased with the performance of the Grizzled Young Veterans. GYV are taking over TNA as the top tag team.

Nic Nemeth savored his win over Steve Maclin. He is in TNA to kick ass and love wrestling.

Alexander Hammerstone mocked Josh Alexander as a gate keeper of TNA. He was annoyed that Alexander looked past him as a stepping stone to the world title. Hammerstone is what world champions are made of whereas Alexander is a walking liability of injuries. The future is leaving Alexander behind.

EXCLUSIVE: @alexhammerstone has arrived in TNA and made an IMPACT at the expense of @Walking_Weapon!#Sacrifice pic.twitter.com/pojqraPpNl — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 9, 2024

Other fallout promos include Crazy Steve on retaining the Digital Media Championship (here), Jordynne Grace proving not all women are equal in her Knockouts Championship defense (here), and tensions rising between ABC and Frankie Kazarian (here).