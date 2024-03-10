Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 3-9, 2024 — AEW’s Revolution PPV, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, NJPW’s 52nd Anniversary event & New Japan Cup shows, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, TNA Sacrifice, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

It’s... you know the rest, right?

The Icon’s last Dynamite set the stage for a perfect Last Match, and perhaps back-to-back first place finishes in our Rankings.

An NXT wrestler continued building his own legend by winning the Heritage Cup, and led the rest of the WWE pack in the Top Five... which included two guys doing great work building WrestleMania’s main events and a gal whose every move seems to be getting her closer to someday featuring in one of those.

Logjam City in the back half of our latest list, starting with an Anxious Millennial Cowboy who pulled a fast one and a French Canadian with a chip on his shoulder that might be about to try and end a General’s reign.

They’re followed by The Bloodline Hunter, and the new MLW Middleweight champ.

Rounding things out the black-and-yellow brand’s takes on The Sopranos and Single White Female... both of whom entered title scenes during the week under consideration during our last vote.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 48

1. Sting

2. Charlie Dempsey

3. Drew McIntyre

4. The Rock

5. Tiffany Stratton

6. (tie) Hangman Page

6. (tie) Sami Zayn

8. (tie) Mistíco

8. (tie) Cody Rhodes

10. (tie) Tatum Paxley

10. (tie) Tony D’Angelo

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where nothing changed in the Top Ten as OC glides toward history...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Mar. 2

1. Orange Cassidy - 131.5

2. IYO SKY - 62.5

3. MJF - 57.5

4. Jey Uso - 57

5. LA Knight - 56.5

6. (tie) CM Punk - 55

6. (tie) Samoa Joe - 55

8. Swerve Strickland - 52

9. Bryan Danielson - 50.5

10. Seth Rollins - 50

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!