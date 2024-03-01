Queen Aminata scores upset victory in ROH women’s TV title tournament

The inaugural titleholder for the ROH Women’s World Television Championship is being determined via tournament, and the bracket has been busted thanks to the elimination of the most accomplished contender. Queen Aminata scored an upset victory over Taya Valkyrie on episode 53 of ROH TV on Honor Club.

Taya’s career résumé includes the longest-reigning TNA Knockouts champion, four-time AAA Reina de Reinas champion, the inaugural MLW women’s featherweight champion, along with many other accolades. That impressive list won’t include first-ever ROH women’s TV champion.

Aminata started with aggression for early control. Johnny TV was ringside to support his wife by causing distractions which helped Taya suplex Aminata on the floor. Aminata came back for a sunset flip inside the ring. Taya popped up to strike with a spear. The match progressed throwing blows back and forth. Taya hit the heavier moves with a blue thunder bomb and a butterfly buttbuster, but Aminata wouldn’t stay down. The underdog stunned Taya with a run of offense. Taya kicked out of a roll-up, so Aminata busted her with a headbutt. That was the winning move for a clean victory.

Backstage, Aminata reflected on her success. She backed up her words telling the world that she would beat Taya, but it wasn’t easy. Aminata is confident that the tournament will end with her as champion.

Aminata advances to the semifinals to face the winner of Leyla Hirsch versus Red Velvet. The other side of the quarterfinals bracket includes Diamante versus Billie Starkz and Mercedes Martinez versus Abadon.

Speaking of Starkz, Athena held an emergency minions meeting. The world champ was back to her bossy self after retaining the title in a tables match against Nyla Rose.

Athena expects Starkz to win the TV strap, but the minion overlord was also condescending about Starkz’s ability to win without her support. Starkz declared that she would triumph in the tournament on her own. We’ll see how this develops as part of the TV title story.

