Mercedes Moné responds to Giulia with a not-so-subtle tease for her AEW debut

When Mercedes Moné injured her ankle last May at New Japan’s Resurgence show in Long Beach, she was supposed to win the promotion’s new Strong Women’s championship. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks had also been planting the seeds for a big showdown with Stardom’s Giulia, and was the subject of much speculation that she would eventually show up in AEW.

Nine months later, and all of those things could still be in the works.

AEW is barely hiding the fact Moné will debut on the “Big Business” edition of AEW Dynamite on Mar. 13 in her hometown of Boston. And with Giulia currently holding the NJPW Strong Women’s title, one way that belt could end up around Mercedes’ waist would be by winning a dream match with the joshi star.

While promoting her upcoming defense against CMLL Women’s champ Stephanie Vaquer (who Moné had a great match with before getting hurt while wrestling Willow Nightingale last May at Resurgence) Giulia recently told Tokyo Sports that she needs to hold onto the Strong title until she can put it on the line against The Legit C.E.O.

Mercedes saw a tweet about that, and responded with her own...

You standing on big business or u just standing around! YoU know where to find me

Like I said, they’re not really hiding the AEW debut in BOSSton. And this little exchange could lead to the long-awaited Moné/Giulia clash and Mercedes becoming Strong Women’s champ. There’s certainly no reason to think Tony Khan would prevent Moné from working with New Japan as Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and so many other AEW stars do.

The hang-up here could be Giulia, who’s contract with Stardom is said to be up at the end of this month. After that, it’s reported she’ll help former Stardom boss Rossy Ogawa launch a new promotion in Japan before heading to WWE... two places Mercedes won’t go while under an AEW deal.

But with Giulia/Vaquer set for Stardom’s show on Mar. 10 and Moné’s AEW debut all-but-set for a few days later, there still could be time for AEW & NJPW to book some Big Business between Mercedes & Giulia...