Haku’s reaction to The Shockmaster’s WCW debut will make your day

Dark Side of the Ring, the popular TV series by Vice Studios that covers the darker tales of professional wrestling, is set to return this Tuesday for its fifth season. The season premiere, titled “The Ballad of ‘Earthquake’ John Tenta,” will focus on the former WWE superstar known as Earthquake. During his time with WWE, Earthquake formed a tag team with Fred Ottman, then known as Typhoon; together, they were known as the Natural Disasters.

After a run as the WWE Tag Team Champions, the super-heavyweight duo went their separate ways in 1993, with Ottman moving on to World Championship Wrestling later that year. But Ottman’s first appearance took an unexpected turn when he tripped and fell while attempting to break through a wall and lost his mask live on television, prompting his fellow wrestlers to break character and laugh.

It’s a scene that almost every fan and wrestler has seen.

Everyone but Haku, until now.

Ahead of season five, the official social media account for Dark Side of the Ring released Haku’s reaction to Ottman’s disastrous debut, which brings a delightfully joyous response from the typically stoic Tongan warrior.

Haku had never seen “The Shockmaster” debut before…



We showed it to him, and here’s his reaction



As seen on next week’s Season 5 premiere episode, Tuesday at 10pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/vI5Dw2WaGl — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 29, 2024

Within moments, Haku’s cheeks quickly turn rosy as he belly-rolls in laughter upon seeing Ottman’s spectacular blunder as he asks, “Did he f*** up the gimmick?”

As he laughs, those on set begin laughing with Haku as he admits to having never seen the clip before. That moment ultimately sunk Ottman’s run in WCW. However, it gained him a lovable level of fame that few reach despite less embarrassing scenes and more accomplished resumes.

As for Haku, the video clip is a new look at the fabled wrestling tough guy who rarely, if ever, broke character or kayfabe and practically never smiled as he dished out punishment to some poor unfortunate soul, in and out of the ring.

Whether you’ve seen the clip before or it’s your first time hearing of The Shockmaster debacle, give yourself a treat and give it a watch. If his fall doesn’t get you, Haku’s reaction will.