Knockouts title fight, Nic Nemeth grudge match, and more added to TNA Sacrifice

TNA is charging forward to their Sacrifice event on March 8 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The Thursday night episode of Impact (Feb. 29, 2024) was very productive in adding big matches to the card.

Jordynne Grace will defend the Knockouts Championship in a three-way against Tasha Steelz and Xia Brookside. Steelz and Brookside competed in a rubber match, which also happened to be a #1 contender bout. The result was a double count-out as fisticuffs were flying. Grace decided to provide an easy solution and declared that both challengers would be in the mach at Sacrifice.

BREAKING: @JordynneGrace will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against @XiaBrookside & @RealTSteelz at #Sacrifice on March 8 LIVE on TNA+ from St Clair College in Windsor.



Be there LIVE: https://t.co/zKR3akSuL5 pic.twitter.com/41acYjMYDU — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024

Nic Nemeth will finally wrestle Steve Maclin for a grudge match at Sacrifice.

Maclin has been verbally and physically attacking Nemeth over the weeks with accusations of Nemeth only using TNA as a stepping stone to bigger opportunities. Maclin made his case on Impact about how Nemeth didn’t even show up to work. Nemeth appeared on the big screen to explain his absence. He was busy winning the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in Japan. Nemeth will return at Sacrifice for a match, if Maclin has the guts to accept.

TNA announced the official signing of Alexander Hammerstone. The muscular specimen will compete in a rematch against Josh Alexander at Sacrifice. The Walking Weapon won their first clash at Hard to Kill in January.

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face off with @alexhammerstone at #Sacrifice on March 8 LIVE on TNA+ from St Clair College in Windsor!



Be there LIVE: https://t.co/zKR3akSuL5



Get TNA+: https://t.co/VpfTemyOYk pic.twitter.com/c712GUnpLR — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024

Mustafa Ali celebrated winning the X-Division Championship with an inauguration ceremony on Impact. Chris Sabin ruined the party, and a six-man tag was made for Sacrifice. Ali will team with John Skyler and Jason Hotch against Sabin, Kushida, and Kevin Knight.

The Sacrifice lineup currently stands with:

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young

Moose (c) vs. Eric Young Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

Josh Alexander vs. Alexander Hammerstone

Chris Sabin, Kushida, & Kevin Knight vs. Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, & Jason Hotch

What’s your excitement level for the TNA Sacrifice card?