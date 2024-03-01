Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select was told that AEW is “tentatively planning” for Kazuchika Okada to be with the company by next week’s (Mar. 6) episode of Dynamite in the Atlanta area.

The site’s sources don’t expect that Will Ospreay will be aligned with the Callis family heel faction for long.

The Hollywood Reporter heard from a source that “WWE has been granted a license to use The Rock IP for certain categories and products for 10 years,” and The Rock is not allowed to “license the IP to businesses competitive with TKO” during that period of time.

When asked to explain why he canceled the Meat Madness match at AEW Revolution, Tony Khan told the media that Keith Lee and Miro are two wrestlers he originally planned to have in the match, but are now unavailable for the show. For what it’s worth, F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer mentioned that Keith Lee has “bad knees.”

Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said El Hijo del Vikingo will be out of action for “a long time” following yesterday’s knee surgery.

Alvarez claims that “a lot of people are very frustrated” in AEW when they travel to the Dynamite taping on Wednesdays only to find out that creative has nothing for them. There is “very little communication” ahead of time, with “most people” not finding out their creative plans (or lack thereof) until they show up. Alvarez has been hearing about this “for months,” and says “the days of long-term booking are done” as far as the weekly TV shows are concerned.

He said there’s also a big problem with wrestlers refusing to go along with Tony Khan’s creative ideas: “They show up. Here’s what you’re gonna do. Lots of people will complain, and it gets changed...people don’t want to do something and Tony doesn’t make them do it...it’s just a whirlwind of will this person do this? They don’t want to? What can we do? Will you do it?”

Per Luchablog, the list of CMLL wrestlers who are having their visas immediately canceled by the US Department of Homeland Security includes: Hechicero, Mascara Dorada, Soberano Jr., Templario, Volador Jr., Blue Panther, Robin, Dulce Gardenia, Sagrado, Capitan Suicida, Espiritu Negro, Euforia, Fugaz, Sangre Imperial, Gemelo Diablo I, and Gemelo Diablo II. The site’s source also listed a wrestler named Magico and a referee named Sagaz, but it’s not clear who those people are.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.