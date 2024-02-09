WCW star Steve “Mongo” McMichael elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Chicago Bears star and pro wrestler Steve “Mongo” McMichael has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024. The news was revealed Thursday (Feb. 8). The induction ceremony will be held in August at the Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.

A third-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 1980 NFL Draft, the University of Texas star was released by the Pats before his second season with the team. McMichael signed with Chicago in 1981 and spent the next 13 seasons building his Hall of Fame career with the Bears.

A defensive tackle, McMichael appeared in a franchise-record 191 straight games and was a core member of the legendary Bears defense that helped lead the team to victory in the 1985 Super Bowl against the Patriots. His 92.5 sacks ranks second in team history. In his NFL career, McMichael recorded 95 sacks, 847 tackles, and 13 forced fumbles. He retired after one season with the Green Bay Packers in 1994.

Following his retirement, McMichael began making his way into pro wrestling, appearing as a lumberjack for Lawrence Taylor in his match with Bam Bam Bigelow at WrestleMania XI. He later joined World Championship Wrestling as an announcer for the promotion’s flagship show, Monday Nitro. In 1996, McMichael began his career as a pro wrestler, becoming a respected member of the Four Horsemen alongside Ric Flair.

In recent years, McMichael’s health began to decline after he was diagnosed with ALS in 2021. According to ABC 7 in Chicago, McMichael, unable to move or speak because of the disease, communicates through a special device that follows eye movements. Still, his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is an honor.

“It means everything to us,” said his wife, Misty.

