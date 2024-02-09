Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer said WWE is not planning to book a tag team match of The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins on Feb. 24 at Elimination Chamber. Roman and The Rock won’t be in Australia for that event, and Rollins needs more time to recover from his torn MCL before he can return to the ring. If that tag match happens, it will most likely take place on night one (Apr. 6) of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.
- Earlier this week, Meltzer mentioned that Dwayne Johnson doesn’t care if he is booed by the fans at WrestleMania 40. The most important thing to The Rock is to draw the most money for WWE, whether he is a babyface or a heel.
- Fightful Select says for a long time Sting was against the idea of winning the AEW world tag team titles or even competing for the belts. However, AEW decided “well in advance” of this week that Sting and Darby Allin were going to win the gold. Sting went along with the plan, and it sounds like he was “all smiles” backstage after the match.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently indicated that WWE is still planning to book Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.
- According to PW Insider, in the weeks before Scott D’Amore was fired by Anthem, he “approached Anthem with an offer to buy TNA outright” from them “backed by a letter with a major banking institution.” Some people on Anthem’s side said “it was seen as a legitimate offer that was worthy of consideration,” but Anthem ultimately rejected it.
- D’Amore knew for at least the last week that Anthem was getting rid of him, and Insider first heard about this possibly happening several weeks before that. Meltzer adds that D’Amore had “a dispute” with management over TNA’s budget.
- Per Meltzer, Chris Jericho is the highest paid wrestler in AEW.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...