First-time-ever stipulation added to TNA World Championship match at No Surrender

TNA is dipping into their bag of tricks to pull out a first-time-ever stipulation for the TNA World Championship match at No Surrender on February 23. TNA is taking the No Surrender name literally for the stipulation.

BREAKING: @TheMooseNation (w/ The System) will face @AlexShelley313 (w/ KUSHIDA and @Jet2Flyy) in a No Surrender Rules match for the TNA World Championship at #NoSurrender.



The match can only end when the towel is thrown in on somebody's behalf by one of their cornermen. pic.twitter.com/DmOcP9yUMe — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 9, 2024

Moose versus Shelley will be contested under No Surrender Rules. That means, “The match can only end when one of the competitors’ designated cornermen throws in the towel.” Moose will be backed by Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards. Shelley will trust Kushida and Kevin Knight to make the call.

The No Surrender stipulation came at the suggestion of Shelley. The Motor City Machine Gun is confident in the foundation of his friendships, and he wants to test the bond of Moose’s newly formed System faction.

The official lineup for TNA No Surrender on February 23 currently includes:

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Alex Shelley in No Surrender Rules

Moose (c) vs. Alex Shelley in No Surrender Rules Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

What’s your take on the No Surrender world title match stipulation?