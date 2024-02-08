Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and FITE.

Coming soon...

On IWTV

C1 Wrestlerama (Feb. 8, 7 pm ET)

Wrestling Open Episode 110 (Feb. 8, 8 pm ET)

ACTION Dead or Alive (Feb. 9, 7:30 pm ET)

Jaden Newman vs. Matt Sells Out of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) vs. Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn) Landon Hale vs. Terry Yaki Adam Priest vs. TJ Crawford Ella Envy vs. Rachel Armstrong Alex Kane (c) vs. Steve “1 Called” Manders (ACTION World Championship)

Freelance From Freelance With Love 2024 (Feb. 9, 8 pm CT)

AJZ vs. Alfredo Melies vs. ATM vs. August Matthews vs. Sean Galway vs. Shaq Jordan (Scramble Match) Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Koda Hernandez vs. Shazza McKenzie Chico Suave vs. Trevor Outlaw Craig Mitchell vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams (Leather Strap Ass Whooping Match) GPA & Laynie Luck (c) vs. Joey Avalon & Sierra (Freelance Tag Team Championship) Darin Corbin (c) vs. Davey Bang (Freelance Legacy Championship) Lio Rush vs. Storm Grayson (c) Freelance World Championship)

SOS Cruel Intentions (Feb. 9, 8 pm PT)

ICW Immortal Kombat 5 (Feb. 10, 6:45 pm ET)

Dreamwave Run This Town (Feb. 10, 6 pm CT)

J Fowler vs. Vic Capri Mike Bennett & the Hype (Gaige Noonan & Hunter Holdcraft) vs. Those Damn Coyotes (Brooks Berna, Connor Hopkins, & Damien Deschain) J Rod vs. Sawyer Wreck Rebecca J Scott vs. Zayda Steel Alex Shelley vs. Stephen Wolf Bang and Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) (c) (DW Tag Team Championship) El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Gringo Loco vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Penta el Zero M (DW Alternative Championship) Brittnie Brooks (c) vs. Maggie Lee (DW Women’s Championship) Christian Rose (c) vs. Josh Alexander (DW Championship)

Uncanny Attractions Show the Love (Feb. 10, 6 pm CT)

On FITE

JCW Jersey J-Cup Night 1 (Feb. 9, 8 pm ET)

OVW Tough Love (Feb. 10, 7 pm ET)

JCW Jersey J-Cup Night 2 (Feb. 10, 8 pm ET)

Hoodslam Vivisection (Feb. 10, 9 pm PT)

ICW 12th Anual Square Go (Feb. 11, 2:30 pm ET)

MCW Anniversary Weekend Day 1 (Feb. 12, 3 am ET)

MCW Anniversary Weekend Day 2 (Feb. 13, 3 am ET)

Free matches here!

Saori Anou & Sareee vs. Team 200kg

Krule vs. Sawyer Wreck (No Disqualification)

Dominic Garrini vs. Timothy Thatcher

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.