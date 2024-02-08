Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Clarifying his earlier report, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer posted on X that Triple H knew about plans for The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 when he booked Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble.
- Mercedes Moné has been on AEW’s payroll since January, per Fightful Select. Numerous options were discussed about when she would debut before they settled on announcing March 13’s “Big Business” show in Boston.
- Fightful’s report also says New Japan expects that they’ll “have the ability to continue to work with” Moné while she’s under contract to AEW.
- A WWE source told journalist B. J. Bethel that the internal reaction to yesterday’s Ashley Massaro story was “armageddon.”
- A video call TNA held with talent to discuss Scott D’Amore’s firing didn’t go over well after Anthem officials contradicted their own press release by saying D’Amore “stepped down”, and new president Anthony Cicione read a prepared statement but didn’t allow wrestlers to ask questions, according to PW Insider.
- A Fightful Select report on D’Amore’s exit confirmed that talent aren’t happy, and said they haven’t been given a reason for the move beyond what was in the public announcement. One wrestler told them he heard Anthem wants TNA to be more closely associated with them rather than D’Amore.
- Haus of Wrestling heard there were two video calls, and that the first ended with TNA producer Tommy Dreamer telling talent that if they wanted out of their deals after D’Amore’s firing “they could have those discussions with the company privately.”
- After former Stardom booker Rossy Ogawa confirmed to Tokyo Sports that he plans to start a new promotion (and in a separate interview with the same outlet, Stardom president Taro Okada confirmed reports several members of the roster are planning or thinking about leaving after Ogawa’s firing), Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reported that Giulia is delaying her WWE start so she can help launch Ogawa’s new company.
