TNA wrestlers react to the firing of Scott D’Amore

Earlier today (Feb. 7), the wrestling world was shocked to her that TNA Wrestling’s parent company Anthem was terminating the contact of TNA president Scott D’Amore, replacing him with the president of the Anthem’s entertainment division, Anthony Cicione.

D’Amore was seen as the driving force behind TNA’s recent resurgence. He was the public face of the recent rebranding from Impact back to TNA, a move which helped bolster the promotion’s reputation within the industry and last month produced some its biggest ever gates for PPV and television tapings.

For those reasons, there was plenty of speculation about how the news of D’Amore’s firing would play with the TNA roster. Based on some of the reactions from current & former TNA talent on social media, many of them are somewhere between shock and anger just like many of the company’s fans. There’s definitely a lot of gratitude for D’Amore and his efforts over the past several years:

I’m lost for words…..Shutting down for a few days. ✌ — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) February 7, 2024

We don’t play about @ScottDAmore! Ok bye. — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) February 7, 2024

The incredibly painstaking, tedious and difficult work that @ScottDAmore has put in to bring @ThisIsTNA to this very exciting moment in time, cannot be understated. We all, wrestlers and fans alike, owe him a debt of gratitude. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 6, 2024

Heart and soul of TNA.

Irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/GDuducuafT — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 7, 2024

I'm just going to say it. Without @ScottDAmore Impact/TNA would be a video library probably owned by WWE. I saw him strip that thing down to the studs and rebuild it on a less than skeleton budget to where it stands today which is ready to take off. Hope it survives-Massive loss! — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) February 7, 2024

Forever our Hype Man! Thank you for everything boss! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JveOf6QYF8 — Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) February 7, 2024

I don’t have any pictures..



But thank you @ScottDAmore the opportunities you allowed me last year changed me for the better and gave me such confidence in a dark time. Forever grateful for that.. — KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) February 7, 2024

We owe so much to @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/MDk6blGQvj — Gia Miller // GLAM (@MeanGiaMiller) February 7, 2024

Not all people in leadership roles are leaders. @ScottDAmore was a leader.

Honoured to have been led by him.

Thank you for everything.

♥️ — Jody Threat (@JodyThreat) February 7, 2024

Proud to be a Scott D’Amore guy. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/dhTLpWuMEh — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) February 7, 2024

It would seem one of Cicione’s first pieces of business should be addressing the troops in an effort to address hard feelings about today’s move, possibly prevent a talent exodus, and try to ensure TNA remains an attractive option for free agents.

Stay tuned.