TNA wrestlers react to the firing of Scott D’Amore

By Sean Rueter
Earlier today (Feb. 7), the wrestling world was shocked to her that TNA Wrestling’s parent company Anthem was terminating the contact of TNA president Scott D’Amore, replacing him with the president of the Anthem’s entertainment division, Anthony Cicione.

D’Amore was seen as the driving force behind TNA’s recent resurgence. He was the public face of the recent rebranding from Impact back to TNA, a move which helped bolster the promotion’s reputation within the industry and last month produced some its biggest ever gates for PPV and television tapings.

For those reasons, there was plenty of speculation about how the news of D’Amore’s firing would play with the TNA roster. Based on some of the reactions from current & former TNA talent on social media, many of them are somewhere between shock and anger just like many of the company’s fans. There’s definitely a lot of gratitude for D’Amore and his efforts over the past several years:

It would seem one of Cicione’s first pieces of business should be addressing the troops in an effort to address hard feelings about today’s move, possibly prevent a talent exodus, and try to ensure TNA remains an attractive option for free agents.

Stay tuned.

