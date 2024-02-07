Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

For what it’s worth, Fightful Select claims they never heard from anyone that WWE was handing out “We Want Cody” signs at Raw but there were many fans who made their own and brought them to the show of their own volition.

Fightful also says Cody Rhodes told WWE he thought they wouldn’t get the reaction they were hoping for in the segment with The Rock. He was also apparently in a “somber mood after.”

WrestleVotes says they were told that while WWE leaned into the viral reaction to The Rock’s return, “certain people” were “totally thrown off” by the “Rocky sucks” chants on Raw this week.

PW Insider notes that Brian Gewirtz will be at “major WWE events going forward, including Elimination Chamber, as part of the creative process leading to WrestleMania.”

If there was any doubt about her status, Tiffany Stratton is full time on SmackDown going forward and has finished up in NXT, per Insider.

They also say that while Kamille was offered a deal with NXT, it no longer looks like she’ll be going there and she is engaged in “deep discussions” with AEW.

