Bobby Fish returns to the major leagues

Bobby Fish is stepping back into the ring for Major League Wrestling.

MLW announced the news that Fish returns at Intimidation Games on February 29 in New York City.

Bobby Fish joins MLW, will fight in NYC

The most educated kicks in the sport are coming to Intimidation Games February 29.

MLW today announced Bobby Fish has joined MLW and will fight at MLW Intimidation Games’24 live and exclusively on Triller TV+ Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Boasting to have the most educated feet in the fight game, Bobby Fish makes his return to MLW in New York City later this month.

Winning titles from the US to Japan, Fish is a world class grappler and dangerous veteran who looks to make a statement as he begins a new chapter in his storied career. Bobby Fish made his boxing debut with a win in late 2022, fighting on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather versus Deji undercard in Dubai.

Who will be the first to square off with Fish? Find out soon.

