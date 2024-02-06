Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is “100%” still the plan for WrestleMania despite the response over the past several days, according to a PW Insider Elite report. Barring injury or some other unpreventable occurrence there’s “no scenario” where it doesn’t happen, which is probably because the match was part of Rock’s deal to join the TKO Board.
- Insider’s WWE sources believe that with the shock of The Rock’s appearance wearing off, they now have several weeks to adjust the program to make it “make sense”.
- While they do want to make Cody Rhodes an even bigger babyface with this storyline, the plan is not to turn Rock heel and they don’t want it to come off like he’s taking Cody’s spot.
- Multiple outlets reported that WWE was handing out “We Want Cody” signs last night at Raw.
- On a recent Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Ace Steel said that WWE “definitely” want CM Punk to do commentary work while he’s rehabbing his triceps injury.
- Current plans call for Andrade to be a babyface on the Raw roster, per PW Insider.
- Insider also says that while initial reports indicated Jade Cargill would end up on Raw, she hasn’t officially been assigned to a brand internally.
- Dijak’s WWE contract is up in June of this year, according to Fightful Select.
