Some of the people at WWE Fightful Select spoke to about The Rock/Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes situation believe that Rock not only pushed for a WrestleMania match against Reigns, but was also pushing to win the match.

The locker room was shocked by The Rock getting the WrestleMania match with Roman instead of Cody, according to Fightful. Many on the creative team were deflated by the change in plans. Rhodes was said to have been informed of the decision Friday before he got to SmackDown.

Plans as of Saturday called for Cody to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, per PW Insider. While they emphasized they haven’t heard this is the plan, Insider did hear about people at WWE “openly talking about the idea of Cody winning the World Heavyweight Championship and then challenging the winner of Roman vs. Rock for SummerSlam in a title unification bout.”

Asked about WWE changing course on Rock/Reigns plans in light of the internet backlash, PW Insider’s Mike Johnson replied that he knows WWE is “absolutely monitoring” the response online.

Of WWE stars like Logan Paul and Ricochet getting in on the #WeWantCody trend, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer posted on X: “Don’t think people in the company tweeting with that hashtag is anything but an angle.” He added in 4FWOnline’s Daily Update that “obviously the idea is to recreate the Daniel Bryan situation at this point.”

Fightful and PW Insider’s reports both mention that former WWE writer and longtime Rock collaborator Brian Gewirtz will help work on creative for Rock’s WrestleMania program, including being at big shows during the build. Insider says Gewirtz “could even be there as a ‘Plan B’ if Endeavor ever needs to pivot WWE’s direction and go with a [Dwayne] Johnson-backed creative team down the line.”

For his part, on Sunday evening Gewirtz posted a clip of the crowd’s reaction to Cody’s intro for The Rock from SmackDown with the caption, “You all have no idea… #WrestleMania”.

Regarding the Vince McMahon sexual abuse allegations, a longtime employee of WWE told Fightful they don’t believe the Janel Grant lawsuit is “the worst of it” as there were bigger settlements than Grant’s.

One industry source Fightful spoke to said they know of more people involved in the McMahon scandal. This person has “been contacted by reporters, attorneys and the like already, and have indicated that if the additional names involved aren’t identified, they’ll do it themselves.”

WWE will tape the Feb. 23 episode of SmackDown after Feb. 16’s live one in Salt Lake City, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. That’s because everyone will already be in Australia for Elimination Chamber on the 23rd.

