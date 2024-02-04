Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2024 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Now book Paramore for Philly...

Most of the latest Rankings is made up of people who earned your votes in the Royal Rumble, starting with both winners.

A dominant WWE in-ring debut, an impressive run for a former NXT champion, the surprise inclusion of the TNA Knockouts champ, and the comedic glue that held the Women’s Rumble together make up another four spots in the Top Ten.

WWE’s new Women’s Tag champs grabbed two spots in the middle of out list.

The other Saturday night show didn’t completely get snubbed. We had room for the star of its cage match main event and its returning professor, too.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 43

1. Bayley

2. Cody Rhodes

3. Jade Cargill

4. Daniel Garcia

5. Asuka

6. Kairi Sane

7. (tie) Bron Breakker

7. (tie) Jordynne Grace

9. Chelsea Green

10. Serena Deeb

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where absolutely nothing changed in the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Jan. 27

1. Orange Cassidy - 123.5

2. IYO SKY - 62.5

3. MJF - 57.5

4. Jey Uso - 57

5. LA Knight - 56.5

6. (tie) CM Punk - 55

6. (tie) Samoa Joe - 55

8. Jay White - 47.5

9. (tie) Gunther - 46

9. (tie) Eddie Kingston - 46

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!