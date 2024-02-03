Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- “One of the biggest [WWE] stars of the modern era” told F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer that Triple H had to have knowledge of Vince McMahon’s alleged sexual misconduct in WWE. The star in question said Triple H is the “best politicking dude in history...you think he doesn’t pay attention to what’s going on around him?...Think he did that without knowing every little thing everywhere in that company? Yet somehow this slipped past his radar?”
- This person went on to say, “The thing about that place is if TKO starts cleaning house, they’re gonna show up with a bucket and some Lysol, then realize that shits in the walls, in the floorboards, they’re gonna have to bring out the sledgehammer (because) that shit is gonna turn into a demolition job.”
- Another “company star” told Meltzer the following: “Vince made so many of us feel small and awful. We all had to obey his abuse in order to keep our jobs.”
- Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp mentioned that “people in WWE are befuddled” by last night’s angle on SmackDown where Cody Rhodes stepped aside for The Rock to take his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates that Kevin Patrick was fired by WWE as a consequence of Pat McAfee agreeing to return to do commentary: “Essentially the changes were because McAfee agreed to come back...[Wade] Barrett did a great job with [Michael] Cole and they didn’t want to get rid of him...Patrick was the weakest link.”
- PW Insider notes that CM Punk had triceps surgery this week and was backstage at last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama.
- A source told WrestleVotes that WWE has decided to change the WrestleMania 40 start time, with the main card of both nights now set to begin at 7 pm ET.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...