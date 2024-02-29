‘Top Dolla’ AJ Francis pulled a ‘Rick Rude’ in TNA and MLW

Rick Rude was known as a ravishing object of desire for the ladies as well as the target of jealousy from out-of-shape sweat hogs. The hall-of-famer also went down in history for appearing on WWE Raw and WCW Nitro in the same evening. Several wrestlers have pulled a ‘Rick Rude’ since then, and the latest is AJ Francis. Top Dolla showed up on TNA Impact and MLW Intimidation Games on Thursday night (Feb. 29, 2024).

First up is TNA. This episode of Impact was taped on Saturday (Feb. 24, 2024) in New Orleans. Francis made his in-ring debut in tag team competition, however, it did not end well. Top Dolla & Deaner lost against Joe Hendry & Rich Swann. Francis had success as a power man, but Swann suckered Dolla over the ropes to take him out of the action. Hendry closed the deal on Deaner with a Standing Ovation chokeslam.

About twenty minutes after the TNA match, Francis was on the live MLW broadcast from New York City. Top Dolla continued his war of words with former MLW world heavyweight champion Alex Kane.

Francis now has two feuds simmering with Hendry and Kane across TNA and MLW.

Share your thoughts on Top Dolla making moves a la Rick Rude.