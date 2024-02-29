 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alexander Hammerstone signs with TNA, booked for super fight rematch

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Alexander Hammerstone is off the free agent market. The former MLW world heavyweight champion officially signed with TNA.

Hammerstone commented, “Time to get to work.”

That work starts on March 8 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada when Hammerstone wrestles a super fight rematch against Josh Alexander at TNA Sacrifice. The Walking Weapon won round one to spoil Hammerstone’s debut at Hard to Kill in January in an awesome match.

The two-time TNA world champion may not be 100% healthy in the rematch with Hammerstone. Alexander went through a rugged victory over Simon Gotch at No Surrender last week. The action left Alexander with bruises, a damaged nose, and seeing stars. He took a shot to the face and was forced to huff and puff from his mouth while reflecting on the bout.

This is the strike in question that Alexander mentioned in that promo.

Are you excited for Alexander Hammerstone to sign with TNA? Who are you picking for the super fight rematch?

