Alexander Hammerstone signs with TNA, booked for super fight rematch

Alexander Hammerstone is off the free agent market. The former MLW world heavyweight champion officially signed with TNA.
BREAKING: TNA Wrestling SIGNS @alexhammerstone! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/Mwz35s2VmP— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024
Hammerstone commented, “Time to get to work.”
That work starts on March 8 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada when Hammerstone wrestles a super fight rematch against Josh Alexander at TNA Sacrifice. The Walking Weapon won round one to spoil Hammerstone’s debut at Hard to Kill in January in an awesome match.
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face off with @alexhammerstone at #Sacrifice on March 8 LIVE on TNA+ from St Clair College in Windsor!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/zKR3akSuL5
Get TNA+: https://t.co/VpfTemyOYk pic.twitter.com/c712GUnpLR
The two-time TNA world champion may not be 100% healthy in the rematch with Hammerstone. Alexander went through a rugged victory over Simon Gotch at No Surrender last week. The action left Alexander with bruises, a damaged nose, and seeing stars. He took a shot to the face and was forced to huff and puff from his mouth while reflecting on the bout.
EXCLUSIVE: "All these scars, all these bruises, all these black eyes...I'm the guy that gets hit and keeps coming back." @Walking_Weapon went to war with @deviousjourney at #NoSurrender. pic.twitter.com/s88BHefcVN— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 29, 2024
This is the strike in question that Alexander mentioned in that promo.
DAAAMN!!! @deviousjourney #NoSurrender #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/VnRuJnFjZK— (@WrestlingCovers) February 24, 2024
Are you excited for Alexander Hammerstone to sign with TNA? Who are you picking for the super fight rematch?
