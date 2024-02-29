CMLL announces their first-ever all women’s wrestling show; Vaquer challenges Giulia in Stardom

CMLLis making history with their first show featuring all women’s wrestling. The event came about to honor International Women’s Day on March 8. The lineup for the Amazonas includes:

PARA LA HISTORIA: FUNCIÓN DE AMAZONAS

El Viernes 8 de Marzo en el Marco del Día Internacional de la Mujer tendremos un cartel donde todas las batallas serán de Amazonas.



Mexican National Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jarochita & Lluvia (c) vs. Andromeda & Skadi

CMLL broadcasts are available for viewing through paid subscriptions on YouTube.

If you’re wondering why Stephanie Vaquer (currently holding the CMLL World Women’s Championship and the CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship with Zeuxis) isn’t on the card, wonder no longer. Vaquer is heading to Japan to wrestle on Stardom shows. The CMLL champ will challenge Giulia for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship on March 10.

mientras que el 10 de Marzo, el Korakuen Hall será el escenario donde enfrente a Giulia por el Campeonato Femenil de NJPW Strong. pic.twitter.com/zyo76H5yX5 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 29, 2024

With rumors of Giulia coming to WWE, a title change could be in play here for Vaquer.

