CMLL announces their first-ever all women’s wrestling show; Vaquer challenges Giulia in Stardom

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
CMLLis making history with their first show featuring all women’s wrestling. The event came about to honor International Women’s Day on March 8. The lineup for the Amazonas includes:

  • Mexican National Women’s Tag Team Championship: Jarochita & Lluvia (c) vs. Andromeda & Skadi
  • CMLL Japanese Women’s Championship: Dark Silueta (c) vs. La Catalina
  • Mexican National Women’s Championship: Reyna Isis (c) vs. Zeuxis
  • Torneo Copa Irma Gonzalez: Marcela, Amapola, Vaquerita, Tiffany, La Maligna, Metalica, La Guerrera, Valkyria, Hera, Olympia, Persephone, Diablita Roja
  • Puebla vs. Guadalajara: Lady Metal & Lady Amazona vs. Sexy Sol & Nautica

CMLL broadcasts are available for viewing through paid subscriptions on YouTube.

If you’re wondering why Stephanie Vaquer (currently holding the CMLL World Women’s Championship and the CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championship with Zeuxis) isn’t on the card, wonder no longer. Vaquer is heading to Japan to wrestle on Stardom shows. The CMLL champ will challenge Giulia for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship on March 10.

With rumors of Giulia coming to WWE, a title change could be in play here for Vaquer.

Share your thoughts on CMLL’s women’s show and Stephanie Vaquer challenging Giulia in Stardom.

