Hiroshi Tanahashi out of action due to injury; Nic Nemeth title match postponed

Hiroshi Tanahashi, the longtime Ace of New Japan Pro Wrestling who now serves as the company’s president while continuing his role as an in-ring performer, will miss several weeks of action due to an injury.

“Following further examination on an ankle injury sustained at New Beginning in Sapporo, Hiroshi Tanahashi will be absent from the New Japan Cup series, as well as Sakura Genesis on April 6 to allow for a full recovery,” according to a statement provided by New Japan’s website.

Tanahashi reportedly sustained the injury during his match against Matt Riddle in Sapporo, where Riddle defeated the Japanese legend cleanly with a BroStone to capture the NJPW TV title. On the second night of The New Beginning in Sapporo, The 47-year-old star was scheduled to team up with Kazuchika Okada in a ten-man tag team match, Okada’s last with New Japan. However, he was replaced by Toru Yano.

At Sakura Genesis, Tanahashi was to challenge for the IWGP Global Championship, currently held by Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler. However, Tanahashi’s title opportunity has been postponed until a later date, as announced on New Japan’s website.