WWE went to great lengths to keep Shawn Spear’s return to NXT a secret, per Fightful Select. Spears was not listed on internal run sheets or documents leading up the show, and Shawn Michaels stood in for him when his debut segment was rehearsed on Tuesday afternoon.

Fightful’s sources at Warner Bros Discovery expect AEW will be holding a PPV or “special show” in April. This could be tied to their recently filing a trademark for “Dynasty”.

As some fans continue to speculate that a YouTube account that posts Bray Wyatt-like videos is part of a storyline related to the WWE return of Uncle Howdy, Sean Ross Sapp posted on X that “Dreadmare isn’t a WWE thing, and that channel isn’t Bo Dallas, affiliated with Bo Dallas or their family.” WWE’s Rob Fee recently asked the creator to clearly label another of their accounts, ItBeginsAgain, as fan-created content.

TNA’s long-term goal is to air live every Thursday from a set location, says Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer. NXT’s former home at Full Sail University was at one point considered, with Scott D’Amore and his team visiting the campus in Orlando to scout it out before D’Amore was fired.

The odds from online sportsbooks like BetOnline favor Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Christian Cage & Eddie Kingston retaining their titles at AEW Revolution, while The Young Bucks and Roderick Strong are currently favored to dethrone Sting & Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy.

As many as 19 CMLL wrestlers are in danger of losing their U.S. work visas due to a communication breakdown with the Texas-based indie that sponsors them, according to a PW Insider report. The issue could impact several WrestleMania week shows in Philadelphia.

