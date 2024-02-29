Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage, with a special focus on shows that air on IWTV and FITE.

Coming soon...

On IWTV

Wrestling Open Episode 113 (Feb. 29, 8 pm ET)

NTPW Texas Contenders Series 31 (Feb. 29, 7:30 pm CT)

SCI 2024 Scenic City Rumble (Mar. 2, 7 pm ET)

Cody Fluffman & Sean Legacy vs. the Good Hand (Kevin Ryan & Suge D) (c) (ACTION Tag Team Championship) Bojack vs. Tank Diego Hill vs. Landon Hale Adam Priest vs. Derek Neal Darian Bengston (c) vs. Hunter Drake (TWE Championship) Arik Royal vs. Krule (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship) 30-Entrant Scenic City Rumble

PWF (TX) Ascension 2024 (Mar. 2, 7 pm CT)

RPW Animosity (Mar. 2, 7 pm CT)

CZW Limelight 24 (Mar. 3, 4 pm ET)

ETU One Time for the One Time (Mar. 3, 4 pm ET)

Janai Kai vs. Zayda Steel Killionaires Club vs. the Pillars Brandon Kirk vs. Dezmond Cole Alec Price vs. Brayden Toon Billie Starkz vs. Gabriel Skye Danny Demanto vs. Ken Broadway (No Holds Barred Match) Homicide vs. Mike Santana Marcus Mathers (c) vs. Matt Makowski (ETU Key to the East Championship)

On FITE

GCW Project GCW 2024 (Mar. 1, 9 pm ET)

Arik Cannon vs. Masha Slamovich Alex Zayne vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Billie Starkz vs. Killer Kelly Dan “the Dad” Adams & Shazza McKenzie vs. Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander) Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage) Myron Reed vs. Oni El Bendito

HOG Reckoning 2024 (Mar. 2, 6 pm ET)

GCW Keep In Touch 2024 (Mar. 2, 8 pm ET)

Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage) vs. the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) Mance Warner vs. “Spyder” Nate Webb Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Alex Zayne vs. Calvin Tankman Arik Cannon vs. Blake Christian (c) (GCW World Championship)

ICW Wait & Bleed (Mar. 3, 1:30 pm ET)

Circle 6 EIP (Mar. 3, 9 pm ET)

Hoodslam x ArnoCorps: Get Your Ass to March (Mar. 4, 12 am ET)

Free matches here!

Lady Frost vs. Willow Nightingale

LA Taylor vs. Nina Samuels

AAW Windy City Classic XVIII

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.