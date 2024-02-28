Former WWE wrestler Billy Jack Haynes officially charged with his wife’s murder

Billy Jack Haynes, a star with WWE in the 1980s, was suspected in the shooting death of his wife at their Portland, Oregon home earlier this month. Police were said to be awaiting his release from the hospital, where he was in custody while being treated for an unrelated issue, before formally charging him.

According to Portland’s KOIN 6, Haynes was released today (Feb. 28) and transported to the Multnomah County Detention Center. There he was charged with murder of in the second degree (intentional but not premeditated) and unlawful use of a weapon.

Haynes, 70, lived with his wife, 85-year-old Janette Becraft, in the Portland neighborhood of Lents. Police were called to their home on Feb. 8 by reports of a possible shooting. After two hours attempting to contact a man inside the home, and asking those in the area to shelter in place due to fear the man might be armed, Haynes exited the house and was taken into custody. Becraft was found dead inside, and her death has been ruled homicide by gunshot wound.

Outside of his three year run with the then-WWF highlighted by a match at WrestleMania III, Haynes was best known for his work in the Portland territory.