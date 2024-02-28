 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TNA honors Sting’s career

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The clock is counting down to Sting’s final match at AEW Revolution on March 3. The Icon will tag with Darby Allin to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks. With Sting’s last hurrah looming large, TNA honored his career with a retrospective compilation.

Sting competed in TNA from 2003 to 2014. During the Icon’s run with TNA, he is a former NWA world heavyweight champion, a four-time TNA world heavyweight champion, and a former TNA world tag team champion with Kurt Angle. Sting was also inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2012.

The TNA compilation features over three hours of content to honor Sting. The video is bookended by Sting’s debut appearance siding with Jeff Jarrett to beat up Vince Russo and Sting’s final appearance losing to Magnus (Nick Aldis) in title versus career.

Press play and enjoy.

What were favorite moments and matches from Sting’s career in TNA?

