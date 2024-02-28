TNA honors Sting’s career

The clock is counting down to Sting’s final match at AEW Revolution on March 3. The Icon will tag with Darby Allin to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks. With Sting’s last hurrah looming large, TNA honored his career with a retrospective compilation.

From five World Championships to the Main Event Mafia to becoming TNA's first Hall of Famer, @Sting created countless memorable moments in TNA - take a chronological journey through his entire TNA career!



The COMPLETE HISTORY of Sting in TNA: https://t.co/Ee3RZt64t9 pic.twitter.com/bYpPE7XTJh — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 28, 2024

Sting competed in TNA from 2003 to 2014. During the Icon’s run with TNA, he is a former NWA world heavyweight champion, a four-time TNA world heavyweight champion, and a former TNA world tag team champion with Kurt Angle. Sting was also inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2012.

The TNA compilation features over three hours of content to honor Sting. The video is bookended by Sting’s debut appearance siding with Jeff Jarrett to beat up Vince Russo and Sting’s final appearance losing to Magnus (Nick Aldis) in title versus career.

Press play and enjoy.

What were favorite moments and matches from Sting’s career in TNA?