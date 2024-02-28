Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to PW Insider, Cody Rhodes will be headed to SmackDown this week to make an appearance on TV. Expect more of this in the weeks to come.

BWE says Drew McIntyre has signed a new contract with WWE but other outlets maintain it’s not yet official.

Speaking of McIntyre, Insider also says the injury he said he suffered, a burst eardrum, is legitimate. But, like he said, he won’t be missing any time because of it.

The Wrestling Observer notes Tama Tonga, who just left New Japan Pro Wrestling, is headed for WWE.

On his vlog, Sammy Guevara claimed AEW is going to unveil a new logo and set for Dynamite soon.

Nick Bonanno, a writer and producer for NXT dating back to April 2022, has left the company, says PW Insider.

