Matt Riddle to defend his NJPW TV title in MLW against a Bad Dude

Matt Riddle’s first defense of the NJPW World Television Championship will take place in MLW. Major League Wrestling already booked the King of Bros on the card for Intimidation Games, and now his new title is in play thanks to the strategic alliance with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Riddle will face Bad Dude Tito for the NJPW TV title at MLW Intimidation Games on Thursday, February 29 in New York City.

The MLW press release aptly hyped the fight:

History is set to be made this Thursday as the newly crowned NJPW World Television Champion, Matt Riddle, steps into the ring for his first title defense against the formidable Bad Dude Tito. Riddle’s ascent to the championship throne came in a stunning victory over the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi during the co-main event of NJPW: New Beginning in Sapporo, Japan, on February 23. Now, fresh off his triumph over “The Ace of the Universe,” Riddle finds himself facing a new challenge in the form of Bad Dude Tito, marking a pivotal moment in his reign as champion. “The alliance between New Japan Pro Wrestling and MLW has resulted in this blockbuster title fight,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “I wish to thank Mr. Naoki Sugabayashi, Mr. Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Mr. Rocky Romero for brokering this title fight and allowing MLW and New York City the honor of hosting this world championship match. This cross-promotional championship clash signifies an era of exciting collaboration and competition in the world of professional wrestling.” Adding a layer of intrigue to this highly anticipated bout is the unique stipulation attached to the NJPW World Television Championship. With a time limit of 15 minutes imposed on all NJPW World Television title matches, both Riddle and Bad Dude Tito will be under immense pressure to seize victory within the allotted time frame. For Tito, this match not only marks his debut in MLW but also presents a golden opportunity to etch his name in the annals of wrestling history by dethroning the newly crowned champion and capturing the NJPW World Television Championship. Will Tito be fast enough to finish Riddle in under 15 minutes? Find out this Thursday LIVE on TrillerTV+ from New York City.

In addition to Riddle versus Tito for NJPW gold, Intimidation Games features Satoshi Kojima defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki and CMLL’s Mistico challenging Rocky Romero for the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

MLW Intimidation Games will be available for streaming through the TrillerTV+ subscription package powered by Fite.

Are you enjoying the crossovers in this strategic alliance between MLW, NJPW, and CMLL?