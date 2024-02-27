Ric Flair & others from the wrestling world pay tribute to Ole Anderson

Ole Anderson died yesterday at his home in Monroe, Georgia. He was 81.

During the course of a career that started in the 1960s and ended in the 1990s, Anderson (real name Alan Robert Rogowski) was a responsible for making memories as a performer and behind-the-scenes. He was a member of two iconic teams in The Minnesota Wrecking Crew and the original incarnation of The Four Horseman, and central to the numerous great stories and feuds involving those groups. He also played a part in things that were memorable for other reasons, voicing the Shockmaster among them.

He was also famous, or infamous, for his personality. Known to hold a grudge and not shy about letting you know what he thought about anything or anyone, Anderson had beef with Ric Flair, Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, and others. Despite a reputation for being cantankerous — and some would use stronger words than that to describe Ole — his legacy is undeniable, and many in the business are honoring Anderson’s legend and contribution to pro wrestling as they learn that he’s gone.

Here are several of those remembrances from social media:

I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You &… pic.twitter.com/bYinfeWhKp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2024

I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You & Gene Started Me. Rest In Peace My Friend!

The NWA sends its condolences to the family, friends and fans of the legendary Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/omiMZIAdmN — NWA (@nwa) February 27, 2024

Godspeed, Ole Anderson. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Grateful for your myriad contributions to our sport. Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/e3g53K043p — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 27, 2024

I watched him wrestle thousands of times

He was great at his job

Heel or babyface

RIP Ole Anderson pic.twitter.com/d4A4pzMmyd — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 27, 2024

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Ole Anderson. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/xAJbZ8OeSs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 27, 2024

Today we lost a man who revolutionized this great sport with his no nonsense, hard hitting wrestling style and creative input for several territories in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. My condolences are with family and loved ones of Mr. Ole Anderson #WWERaw #WWENXT https://t.co/QEornuILe2 — Brooks Jensen (@BrooksJensenWWE) February 27, 2024

Sad day in pro wrestling. One half of the Minnesota Wrecking Crew, widely regarded as the greatest tag team ever, and a founding member of The Four Horsemen. And that's just scratching the surface of Ole Anderson's influence on the business. Always knew where you stood with Ole. pic.twitter.com/dCSCoI4te0 — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) February 27, 2024