Ric Flair & others from the wrestling world pay tribute to Ole Anderson

By Sean Rueter
Ole Anderson died yesterday at his home in Monroe, Georgia. He was 81.

During the course of a career that started in the 1960s and ended in the 1990s, Anderson (real name Alan Robert Rogowski) was a responsible for making memories as a performer and behind-the-scenes. He was a member of two iconic teams in The Minnesota Wrecking Crew and the original incarnation of The Four Horseman, and central to the numerous great stories and feuds involving those groups. He also played a part in things that were memorable for other reasons, voicing the Shockmaster among them.

He was also famous, or infamous, for his personality. Known to hold a grudge and not shy about letting you know what he thought about anything or anyone, Anderson had beef with Ric Flair, Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, and others. Despite a reputation for being cantankerous — and some would use stronger words than that to describe Ole — his legacy is undeniable, and many in the business are honoring Anderson’s legend and contribution to pro wrestling as they learn that he’s gone.

Here are several of those remembrances from social media:

I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn’t Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You & Gene Started Me. Rest In Peace My Friend!

