Rumors for the Day:
- Not terribly surprising after what happened at Elimination Chamber, but Wrestling Observer reports WWE sources have confirmed AJ Styles vs. LA Knight and Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton for the WrestleMania XL card.
- Giulia will leave Stardom at the end of March when her contract expires, per Tokyo Sports. Previous rumors have her heading to WWE later this year after helping former Stardom boss Rossy Ogawa launch his new promotion in Japan.
- Piper Niven injured her hand last month, according to Fightful Select. The severity of the injury hasn’t been confirmed, but some in WWE fear she could have a fractured bone or bones.
- TNA management held a talent meeting at their taping last weekend, and Fightful heard it did a good job motivating the roster after Scott D’Amore’s firing. The general feeling was that no one wanted to abandon the work they’ve done to build the brand. One “top name” was looking to leave before the meeting, but is now planning to stick around based on what he heard at the meeting.
- PW Insider says Alex Hammerstone has been in talks with TNA. The site can’t confirm that a deal is signed, but the expectation is the former MLW World champ will be back in TNA “sooner than later”.
- After indie announcer & interviewer Arkady Aura posted on social media that she’d been hired at AEW, Fightful confirmed the news. It’s suspected Aura will help take some of the load off Renee Paquette and Lexi Nair who currently handle most of the interviews for AEW and ROH shows.
- Indie wrestler Patrick Scott tweeted that he’s started work at WWE, confirming a recent report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net that Scott was hired as a writer’s assistant for SmackDown.
