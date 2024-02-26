Kevin Nash clears up misconceptions about his comments on Sting’s last match, WWE

Last week on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash caused a bit of a stir online when he said Sting asked him to attend his last match at AEW Revolution on Mar. 3 but that he couldn’t get WWE’s permission to do so.

On the latest Kliq This, Nash addressed the issue again. It seems a lot of folks interpreted his comment about his “positioning with WWE” as meaning the Hall of Famer is under contract to the company. Instead, as we surmised in our post on the topic, Big Kev was concerned about the optics for his high-ranking friends at WWE should he be shown on-screen at an AEW show for any reason:

“I never said that [that he’s WWE’s payroll]... What I said was that I’m a WWE guy... I can’t have a picture of me in the crowd and underneath it says, ‘is All Elite.’ I just can’t have that. It just doesn’t work for... one of my closest fucking friends, people, is Paul Levesque [Triple H]. As much as I love Steve [Borden, aka Sting], and I know he’ll only have one last match, I will watch it. We will talk about it. I just won’t [be there]...”

Nash goes on to further explain why it’s not personal:

“Man... I haven’t been to a WrestleMania, a Raw, a SmackDown, or any of the other pay-per-views. I haven’t been to any events. I don’t want to go to any place and be around a bunch of people, let alone wrestling people. I just don’t want to do it. I’m a hermit and that’s it. My. existence is — I went to the gym the other day and the place was packed and I just walked right out.”

When his Kliq This co-host Sean Oliver asks him why he’s isolating, Nash goes on to talk about it being 16 months since the death of his son Tristen. He’s shared about that before, a loss that was understandably devastating, especially coming so soon after his dear friend Scott Hall died as a result of the same condition (alcoholism/addiction).

Bottom line is that Nash doesn’t work for WWE, but he still won’t be in Greensboro, North Carolina this Sunday for multiple, very understandable reasons.