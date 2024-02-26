It was an eventful weekend for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, as they wrapped up their annual The New Beginning tour with two big shows in Sapporo that featured multiple title matches, a few belts changing hands, and a farewell or two.

But this business never stops, and NJPW today (Feb. 26) revealed cards for a pair of upcoming shows and the full bracket for their next tournament.

One of those shows is next week’s 52nd Anniversary in Ota. In addition to a champion vs. champion main event pitting IWGP World Heavyweight titleholder Tetsuya Naito against IWGP Junior Heavyweight king SHO (and the usual array of tags and multi-man affairs), Mar. 6 will also see the start of the New Japan Cup tournament.

Jack Perry is a part of that field, and he’ll continue to focus on the man he attacked when he debuted for NJPW at Battle in the Valley last month — Shota Umino. Jon Moxley’s protege has been on a losing streak all year, and that could continue when he faces the self-professed “Scapegoat” in their first round match next Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the bracket, and the schedule of matches leading to the Mar. 16-17 quarterfinals:

March 6: • Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi

• YOSHI-HASHI vs. KENTA

• Jack Perry vs. Shota Umino March 7: • TJP vs. David Finlay

• Tanga Loa vs. Great-O-Khan

• Tomohiro Ishii vs. Chase Owens March 8: • Hikuleo vs. Boltin Oleg

• Shingo Takagi vs. Yuya Uemura

• Callum Newman vs. Gabe Kidd March 10: * Yota Tsuji vs. Jeff Cobb

• El Phantasmo vs. Mike Nicholls

• Taichi vs. Ren Narita March 11: • SANADA* vs. YOSHI-HASHI/KENTA Winner

• Umino/Perry winner vs. Yano/Takahashi winner March 12: • Hirooki Goto* vs. Ishii/Owens winner

• TJP/Finlay winner vs. Loa/O-Khan winner March 13: • EVIL* vs. Oleg/Hikuleo winner

• Newman/Kidd winner vs. Takagi/Uemura winner March 15: • Zack Sabre Jr.* vs. Taichi/Narita winner

• Tsuji/Cobb winner vs. ELP/Nicholls winner * The four previous winners get first round byes.

The New Japan Cup semis will take place on Mar. 18, and the finals on Mar 20. The winner gets a World title Sakura Genesis on April 6 in Ryogoku. That event will also feature Nic Nemeth defending his IWGP Global championship for the first time.

fka Dolph Ziggler challenged New Japan President Hiroshi Tanahashi after winning his belt from David Finlay last Saturday in Sapporo. An injured ankle Tanahashi suffered while losing the NJPW Television title to Matt Riddle on the same show will prevent President Ace from accepting sooner, but it’s on for next month.

OFFICIAL for Sakura Genesis April 6!



Tetsuya Naito will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against the New Japan Cup winner!



Nic Nemeth vs Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Global Championship!https://t.co/DzO18j3peB#njpw #njSG pic.twitter.com/vAEGCcTGYa — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 26, 2024

So far, those are the only matches announced for Sakura Genesis.

Thoughts on this start to New Japan’s post-Ospreay/Okada era?