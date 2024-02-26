Tama Tonga officially ends his successful run with NJPW

Kazuchika Okada wasn’t the only performer whose longtime run with New Japan Pro Wrestling ended on Saturday (Feb. 24).

Tama Tonga, one of the founders of Bullet Club and the Guerillas of Destiny, competed in his last match for NJPW, teaming up with his brother Tanga Loa against fellow G.O.D members El Phantasmo and Hikuleo during the second night of The New Beginning in Sapporo. Unlike Okada, who went out victorious in his final performance with the company, Tonga did the honors for Phantasmo and his younger brother Hikuleo to conclude his time in New Japan.

Following the match, Tonga thanked New Japan, its fans, and his New Japan trainer, Jado, who served as the special referee for Tonga’s swan song.

“If it wasn’t for Jado at that very beginning, I don’t know where I’d be,” said Tonga.

After winning his fourth NEVER Openweight Championship from Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom 18, Tonga surprised the wrestling world by announcing that he was leaving New Japan after more than a dozen years with the storied promotion. At a post-match press conference, Tonga cited a desire to be closer to home as the reason for his departure, saying, “I grew up in this life. My father was a wrestler. And until now, I finally realized how he felt, leaving for work for months at a time while my mom took care of four of us by herself for months at a time.”

At that time, Tonga stressed that he must find work closer to home to be with my family. Though he has yet to reveal his future intentions, most assume that the international star will look to continue his wrestling career somewhere in the States. But regardless of where he goes next, Tonga says New Japan will always be his home.

“Wherever I go, when you see me, I will always always let the world know that New Japan, that Japan, is my home and always will be. Thank you.”