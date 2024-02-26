Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

Even though The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is no longer planned for WrestleMania 40, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says “the idea from a company standpoint is that match will happen” at some point down the line.

Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Radio that while Finn Balor was selling his thumb quite a bit, and it was legitimately bleeding, he’s okay and didn’t suffer an injury at Elimination Chamber.

They also said on WOR that Raquel Rodriguez was “touch and go” for the women’s Elimination Chamber match due to her MCAS flare up on the flight over. There was apparently a practice match in Australia and she didn’t participate in it.

According to Fightful Select, original plans called for Bronson Reed to challenge Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight championship at Elimination Chamber but said plans were scrapped when Rollins injured his knee.

The WON says they had a WWE star note to them that “a lot of news reporters have contacted female talent in the company to ask them about potential abuse.”

BWE on CM Punk being added to WWE 2K24: “I was told a few weeks ago he might make it in a late DLC.”

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.