Athena conquers Nyla Rose in ROH 2-out-of-3 falls tables match

Nyla Rose has been the big, bad bully on the block since arriving in Ring of Honor. The Native Beast picked on Athena in an effort to take the ROH Women’s World Championship. Violence escalated into a 2-out-of-3 falls tables match stipulation for the gold on episode 52 of ROH TV.

.@ringofhonor

I cannot wait to shut you up tonight @NylaRoseBeast !!! Bring on the chaos and destruction because I'm determined to prove that I am the best in the world and that you are a big chunk of #Porcelain !#ForeverROHChamp #MinionOverlord #FallenGoddess #AmericanJoshi pic.twitter.com/J0EvcGlzK3 — Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) February 22, 2024

First fall. Athena hit a dropkick at the sound of the opening bell. Nyla powered through to pound the champion. The Native Beast set up a table on the outside. Athena attempted a leaping hurricanrana, but Nyla caught her to powerbomb on the apron. The challenger maintained her grip for a swift transition powerbombing the Fallen Goddess through the table.

Second fall. Nyla maintained the physical pressure by goozling Athena on a suicide dive to chokeslam on the apron. The action progressed for close calls with tables. Punches were exchanged on the apron. Athena escaped a chokeslam to pop Nyla with a stiff blow. The Native Beast was dazed on the apron with a table below on the floor. Athena launched for the O-Face flying stunner. The Fallen Goddess executed the move landing inside the ring, while Nyla was pulled into the ropes to bounce off the apron for a fee-fi-fo-fum fall through the table. Tie score at one fall apiece.

Third fall. Athena showed her strength to lift Nyla for a fireman’s carry, but she collapsed under the weight after a few steps toward the table. Nyla cackled with laughter at Athena’s pain. The climax took place in the corner with one table in front inside the ring, one table outside to the left side, and one table outside to the right side. Athena and Nyla battled for position on the turnbuckles while being careful of the precarious placement of tables. It was like working through a field of land mines. One small misstep, and game over. Athena almost fell off the apron, but she grabbed Nyla’s boot to hang on for dear life. Athena regained balance to lift Nyla off the turnbuckles in an electric chair position. The champ dropped the challenger forward to slam through the table. Victory to Athena.

Athena and Nyla put on a very entertaining world title fight. The aggression was heated, and the physicality fit the story. The tables stipulation worked well to deliver drama and cool moments.

Share your reaction to Athena retaining the ROH Women’s World Championship over Nyla Rose.