ROH Women’s TV Championship tournament first round results: Eight wrestlers remain

The ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament resumed on episode 52 of ROH TV. Four matches down in the first round, and four matches to go. The field was whittled to eight wrestlers left competing to become the inaugural titleholder.

On to the remaining first round results.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Sussy Love. Taya was frustrated by Sussy’s slick evasive maneuvers. A distraction from Johnny TV paid off with Taya powerbombing her opponent onto the apron. La Wera Loca put Sussy in the grinder, but the underdog displayed fighting spirit to rally. Taya showed why she is the tournament favorite by exploding for a spear. The Shania Pain curb stomp sealed the deal.

Backstage, Taya chirped about putting respect on her name to serve up tougher competition. This is the TV era, and Sussy wasn’t TV ready.

Taya will meet Queen Aminata in the quarterfinals. When Aminata first started in the business, she used to watch matches of Taya. Aminata loved the way Taya presented herself as a strong woman. She doesn’t see that same person anymore. This current version of Taya is flamboyant and sleazy.

Red Velvet defeated Sandra Moone. Velvet’s speed caused Moone to make mistakes, and Lil Cupcake capitalized with control to tenderize the left arm. Moone was no pushover though. She had the size advantage over Velvet and imposed her force for a powerbomb. Velvet came back for a cazadora bulldog and running double knees into the ropes. Moone dodged the spin kick finisher to counter for a fisherman buster. Velvet kicked out on the cover. Moone climbed the turnbuckles, then Velvet sprang up for an avalanche cazadora driver. Velvet seized the moment to nail her spin kick on the money to win.

Abadon defeated Viva Van. Van controlled the flow with stretching submissions. The zombie’s rallies were cut short as Van regained position. The tide turned when Van lifted Abadon into an electric chair position. Abadon bit Van’s arm to escape. As Van was distracted checking for disease, Abadon struck with a running knee and executed the Black Dahlia finisher to win.

Billie Starkz defeated Robyn Renegade. Starkz turned up the aggression, and Renegade didn’t back down. Starkz telegraphed some moves, so Renegade made her pay in pain. Starkz was in trouble after being powerbombed on the floor, but she was able to beat the ten-count back into the ring. Renegade tried to finish with a pumphandle driver, however, Starkz escaped to counter for a half snap dragon suplex. Starkz maintained her grip to transition for a hammerlock neck vice. When Starkz cranked backward, Renegade tapped out.

Starkz reflected on her win with a warning to the other contenders. She lost in the world title match to Athena, and she’s not losing again. None of her opponents are better than Athena, and Starkz is better than them all.

Let’s check out the updated bracket for the ROH Women’s World Television Championship.

The quarterfinal tournament matchups include:

Diamante vs. Billie Starkz

Mercedes Martinez vs. Abadon

Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

Queen Aminata vs. Taya Valkyrie

That is a solid group. Each match should be competitive. There are a few favorites to pick, but I wouldn’t be shocked at any of the eight advancing to the semifinals.

As for the batch of matches on episode 52 of ROH TV, the underdogs wrestled really well. They maximized their minutes with impressive performances. Sussy Love showed agile movement avoiding Taya’s attacks. Sandra Moone roughhoused Velvet around the ring. Viva Van had a sweet slingshot suplex. Robyn Renegade backed up her barking attitude with bite.

What’s your take on the first round of the ROH Women’s World Television Championship tournament?