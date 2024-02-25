Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling — Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 18-24, 2024 — New Japan (and CMLL)’s Fantasica Mania & The New Beginning In Sapporo shows, Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, ROH on HonorClub, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, TNA’s No Surrender PPV, WWE’s Elimination Chamber PLE, Collision, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

NXT Tag champ and SmackDown’s newest Superstar in the same week? How’d you do it, BB?

That main roster contract (and his embracing of the team name) is probably why the second generation star beat out his fellow Wolf Dog for the top spot.

AEW and WWE’s workhorses were just behind them. The former’s International champ for another great match on Dynamite, the latter’s World Heavyweight one for a masterful promo on Raw.

We awarded the same amount of points for antagonizing the Cody Crybabies in the U.S. as we did for slaying the American Dragon in Japan (the Crybaby in Chief and said Dragon also picked up a few Rankings points for their efforts).

Different takes on the arrogant heel gimmick from AEW’s Women’s World titleholder and the newest member of the SmackDown women’s roster, but we love them both — and voted them both into the Top Ten for their wins during the week in question.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 46

1. Bron Breakker

2. Baron Corbin

3. Orange Cassidy

4. Seth Rollins

5. (tie) The Rock

5. (tie) Zack Sabre, Jr.

7. Toni Storm

8. Cody Rhodes

9. Tiffany Stratton

10. Bryan Danielson

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where a Revolutionary surged into the Top 10 as the 12th Cup winner became even more clear...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Feb. 17

1. Orange Cassidy - 131.5

2. IYO SKY - 62.5

3. MJF - 57.5

4. Jey Uso - 57

5. LA Knight - 56.5

6. (tie) CM Punk - 55

6. (tie) Samoa Joe - 55

8. Swerve Strickland - 52

9. Seth Rollins - 50

10. Jay White - 47.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!