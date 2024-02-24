Mustafa Ali celebrates winning first major championship of his career

Mustafa Ali is fresh off winning the X-Division Championship from Chris Sabin in the main event of No Surrender (Feb. 23, 2024.) That belt is the first major title win of Ali’s 20-year career.

Ali addressed the crowd after his triumphant victory. Whether the fans love him or hate him, it has been a pleasure and an honor to compete inside the TNA ring. Ali was been all over the world wrestling the very best, and he praised TNA talent as the best locker room that he’s ever seen. The new champ closed with his signature line, “In Ali, we trust.”

EXCLUSIVE: "This is my first major championship in 20 years." @MustafaAli_X addresses the crowd after capturing the X-Division Title at #NoSurrender. pic.twitter.com/UWt0eYpY90 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024

So, what’s next for Ali in TNA? The X-Division champion is booked to wrestle Kevin Knight at the Impact TV taping on Saturday night (Feb. 24) in New Orleans.

Ali hadn’t won the gold yet when this match was announced, so it could very well turn into a title defense. Knight is a stud on the rise with amazing athleticism, particularly the Jet’s leaping ability.

After that, Jake Something may be on deck. During No Surrender, he voiced his goal to win X-Division gold this year.

