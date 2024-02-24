 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TNA announces world title fight for Sacrifice

A familiar face challenging for the top title.

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

TNA’s next special is Sacrifice from Windsor, Ontario, Canada on March 8, and the show already has a title fight on the card. Moose will defend the TNA World Championship against Eric Young.

Moose retained the title against Alex Shelley in No Surrender rules at No Surrender on February 23. Kushida threw in the towel to save Shelley after taking three consecutive spears, the last one with a steel chain wrapped around Moose’s shoulder to deliver extra pain.

Young earned the #1 contender spot as the prize for defeating Frankie Kazarian. Kaz hit the Fade to Black piledriver, but Young kicked out of that finisher. As Kaz was arguing with the referee, Young scored a crucifix pin to win.

Young spoke about his big win over Kazarian. The difference between them is that Kaz is a passenger on the train, whereas this is where Young lives.

While Moose is the favorite to retain, Young would be a feel-good choice to carry the gold and steer the TNA ship. His veteran leadership was on full display prior to No Surrender when addressing the crowd with an excellent promo about TNA moving forward without Scott D’Amore. With Young’s help, TNA will adapt and continue to thrive in the face of change.

What’s your interest level in Eric Young challenging Moose for the TNA World Championship at Sacrifice?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats