Tetsuya Naito retains IWGP World title as Kazuchika Okada says goodbye

As Kazuchika Okada prepares for life outside of New Japan Pro Wrestling, Tetsuya Naito walked into the final show of the New Beginning tour in Sapporo as New Japan’s top star and World Heavyweight Champion. When all was said and done, Naito remained as such.

In a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 18, the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japón defeated former champion Sanada in the main event following a tornado DDT turned into a small package. It was Naito’s first defense of the IWGP World Championship.

Following his victory, Naito invited a departing Okada into the ring for a final sendoff. As the two shared the ring for what may be the final time, Naito attacked his longtime rival, sparking a brief exchange between the two. Okada recovered and attempted a Rainmaker clothesline, only for Naito to roll out and strike his signature pose. That drew a smile from Okada, who left with his head high as Naito saluted him from the ring.

Earlier in the night, Okada ended his NJPW career on a high note, as he teamed up with CHAOS’ Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano to defeat the United Empire’s Matt Riddle, Jeff Cobb, Great O-Khan, Francisco Akira, and Callum Newman. Okada scored the winning pin on Newman following his signature Rainmaker lariat.

After, Okada expressed his gratitude to New Japan and its fans and hinted that the best of Okada was yet to come, according to Tokyo Sports, saying, “I’m sure I’ll be able to become even more amazing than you think, and I’ll see you again. For now, this is the end of Kazuchika Okada of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and I’d like to move on to the next thing. I’m really thankful to you”.

In January, Okada shocked the wrestling world when he announced that he was leaving New Japan after an almost 20-year career with the company. A factor in Okada’s decision to seek greener pastures in the wrestling game stemmed from his desire to stay hungry, saying, “I don’t want to be in a situation where I have to rest on my laurels.”

As Okada moves on, so too does his former place of employment. Next for New Japan is its 52nd Anniversary Show on March 6 in Ota. There, Naito will meet new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Sho, who defeated El Desperado by countout on night one of the New Beginning event in Sapporo to claim the title.