Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- BWE says the main event of today’s Elimination Chamber card will be Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax.
- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes was told “in the fall” that he was facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. He was then “told the day of the Rumble that Rock was facing Reigns even though he was winning the Rumble” and that “they would be going to Reigns against him later.”
- If CM Punk never got hurt, the plan was to run a Cody Rhodes injury angle to explain why he was stepping aside for The Rock at WrestleMania. However, the plan to replace Cody with The Rock in the WrestleMania main event “was [kept] secret from almost everyone,” and “even fewer knew” about the planned injury angle for Cody.
- Per WON, Sylvester Stallone apparently has a scheduling conflict that will need to be resolved in order to work out a deal with WWE for an appearance at WrestleMania 40.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer says the original plan for this week’s chaotic episode of Dynamite was a match between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta for the AEW International title. However, Trent was pulled from the card due to a legitimate illness.
- Meltzer heard that a group headed by Scott D’Amore attempted to purchase TNA with an offer where “Anthem itself would walk away with $10 million in the bank out of the deal.” D’Amore’s group “believed the company value was between $7 million and $12 million.” Anthem “turned down the offer cold” without making a counter offer.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...