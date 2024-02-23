MK Ultra become two-time TNA Knockouts tag team champions

The Knockouts Tag Team Championship are back in the possession of MK Ultra.

Decay made a splash with a surprise return at Hard to Kill to win the gold back in January. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly demanded their contractual rematch against Rosemary and Havok at No Surrender (Feb. 23, 2024). This time, MK Ultra were prepared for their opponents.

Slamovich and Havok started the bout, and the fisticuffs flew immediately at the sound of the opening bell. MK Ultra were able to isolate Rosemary for an extended period of time. The Demon Assassin still had a flair for the dramatic for dueling creepy sit-ups with Killer Kelly.

MK Ultra remained focus on destroying Rosemary. Slamovich unleashed a spinning backfist and a head kick, but she was unable to complete the combo for the Snow Plow finisher. Rosemary countered by floating over the top to drive Slamovich into the mat.

Tag to Havok running roughshod. Decay was moving and grooving for a double-team pop-up powerbomb to Kelly. Slamovich saved her partner on the cover. Tag to the Russian. Slamovich seized control by stunning Havok with a big boot on the apron. That created a window of opportunity to hit the Snow Plow on Rosemary for victory.

MK Ultra are now two-time TNA Knockouts tag team champions.

Next in line appears to be Jody Threat and Dani Luna. They have been beefing with MK Ultra in recent weeks. After this bout, Slamovich and Kelly put the boots to Decay. Threat and Luna made the save. Their motivation was likely more about the tag titles than helping Decay.

Do you like the move of MK Ultra regaining the Knockouts tag belts from Decay?

Get full results for No Surrender here. The No Surrender replay is available for viewing through TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders, and TrillerTV powered by Fite.