TNA No Surrender 2024 live results: Moose vs. Alex Shelley world title rematch, Mustafa Ali debut, more!

TNA is ready for another special event in No Surrender (Feb. 23, 2024) from New Orleans, LA.

The Impact World Championship bout takes center stage with Moose defending the belt against Alex Shelley. A unique stipulation has been added for the No DQ match. The only way to win is by having your corner throw in the towel. Moose will be flanked by Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, while Kushida and Kevin Knight are watching Shelley’s back. Director of Authority Santino Marella wisely informed the cornermen that any interference will result in a forfeit loss. The card also includes four more title matches with former WWE superstar Mustafa Ali making his debut to challenge Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship.

No Surrender starts at 8 pm ET with live streaming available through TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders, and TrillerTV powered by Fite. The free pre-show kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on on TNA+ and YouTube.

Pre-show Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight Mike Bailey & Trent Seven vs. The Rascalz PPV TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Alex Shelley in No Surrender Rules Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Mustafa Ali TNA World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Rosemary & Havok (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young with winner earning future world title shot Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch PCO vs. Big Kon

TNA! TNA! TNA!