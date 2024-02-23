 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

TNA No Surrender 2024 live results: Moose vs. Alex Shelley world title rematch, Mustafa Ali debut, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new
TNA on Twitter

TNA is ready for another special event in No Surrender (Feb. 23, 2024) from New Orleans, LA.

The Impact World Championship bout takes center stage with Moose defending the belt against Alex Shelley. A unique stipulation has been added for the No DQ match. The only way to win is by having your corner throw in the towel. Moose will be flanked by Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, while Kushida and Kevin Knight are watching Shelley’s back. Director of Authority Santino Marella wisely informed the cornermen that any interference will result in a forfeit loss. The card also includes four more title matches with former WWE superstar Mustafa Ali making his debut to challenge Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship.

No Surrender starts at 8 pm ET with live streaming available through TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders, and TrillerTV powered by Fite. The free pre-show kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on on TNA+ and YouTube.

Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.

Results:

Pre-show

Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight

Mike Bailey & Trent Seven vs. The Rascalz

PPV

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Alex Shelley in No Surrender Rules

Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

X-Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

TNA World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Rosemary & Havok (c) vs. Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young with winner earning future world title shot

Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch

PCO vs. Big Kon

TNA! TNA! TNA!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats