Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler), Matt Riddle capture gold in Japan

It didn’t take long for Nic Nemeth to find success following his release last year from WWE. On Friday (Feb. 23), the former Dolph Ziggler captured the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship from David Finlay at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s The New Beginning in Sapporo.

Nemeth made his first appearance for New Japan as a guest at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in January. After Finlay defeated Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay to become the inaugural Global Champion, he and Nemeth came face-to-face, and a brawl ensued. But it was Nemeth who would have the last laugh.

Making his in-ring debut for the fabled Japanese promotion, Nemeth wasted no time making a statement in his post-WWE career, catching Finlay with a Zig Zag Danger Zone to score the pin and the title in the evening’s main event. Following the match, Nemeth vowed to prove he is the best, saying he would defend his new title against anyone anywhere.

But Nemeth wasn’t the only former WWE superstar to show up in Sapporo and win gold, as Matt Riddle defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to claim the NJPW World Television Championship.

Riddle pummeled Tanahashi with a series of stiff strikes in an affair that went in and out of the ring. Ultimately, Riddle beat the President of New Japan Pro Wrestling in under ten minutes after drilling Tanahashi with a BroStone (Bro Derek). After, a defiant Riddle screamed into the camera.

“What did you think was going to happen? I’d come to Japan and lose? Wrong, bro!”

Night one of the two-day event also saw Sho defeat El Desperado by countout, becoming the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Heading into night two in Sapporo this Saturday, Sanada, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, aims to reclaim his crown from Tetsuya Naito, who defeated him for New Japan’s top prize at Wrestle Kingdom last month.