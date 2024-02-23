Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- WWE sources indicate “there is interest in collaborating with Sylvester Stallone for WrestleMania in some form,” according to WrestleVotes. Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian also heard that “convos were happening about getting Stallone,” but it’s not clear how much communication has taken place between the two sides.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said WWE will have “some surprises” at Elimination Chamber, but “it’s not The Rock.”
- F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez said even though almost nobody knew about Hangman Page’s worked ankle injury on Dynamite, “this is not WCW where [Eric] Bischoff would work the boys.” Hangman doesn’t know if he can work the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, so “this is what he came up with in case he can’t work the show.”
- While Brock Lesnar is not included in the official roster for the WWE 2K24 video game, Insider Gaming heard from multiple sources that his “character and game files are still within” the game. The plan “shifted to simply make him unplayable for players upon release.” That means “there will be ways for those with the ability to get him to become playable.”
- Meltzer was told that things were “very chaotic backstage” at this week’s AEW Dynamite. Due to certain wrestlers being unavailable for the show, “so much of what they wanted to do they didn’t know if they’d be able to do” until pretty late in the process. Jeff Hardy was named as one such wrestler who was originally supposed to have “a key role” on the show.
- Per Zarian, AEW’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view will take place “at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC this June.”
- PW Insider mentioned there will be “a TNA talent meeting this Saturday prior to the TV taping in New Orleans.” Some people in the promotion believe that “Anthem head Len Asper will be at the meeting.”
